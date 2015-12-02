Hell.. its Amy Schumer — she can steal my boyfriend, my PayPal password and the last glass of chardy from my fridge. I LOVE HER!

In case you hadn’t noticed the internet broke again from another celeb getting their gear off, but THIS time it’s a ‘celeb’ we adore — it’s a “celeb” us “real ” chicks can finally resonate with…

Sure it’s nothing new… a celeb getting their gear off to show what real women look like, but people, we need MORE of this — A LOT MORE.

Nothing is off limits for Amy Schumer:

If all these fake plastic humans on Instagram are anything to go by, we need to plaster this on the cover of all Year 12 girls’ English folders and on the back of toilet doors in all men’s rooms, so people can see that having a few rolls is AWESOME!

In fact it is normal. Why are spending our entire lives and wages trying to look so perfect? Can’t we be “perfect in our imperfections”.

(Thank you Brene Brown. You are my hero — after Amy.)

I did a similar shoot — (no Annie Lebowitz Pirelli calendar no — never mind — maybe next life) but it was for the fabulous Madison magazine a few years back and it was featuring women in the public eye with all different shapes and size of bodies. The mag article focused on why these women had these “bodies” — and what journey led them to that particular “body shape”. For me this was intensely personal to talk about publicly as I had just stopped taking anti-depressants and my flabbyness was due to me putting on weight from the SSRI’s I had been taking for my anxiety disorder.