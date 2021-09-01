A quick recap of MAFS' Mark Scrivens and The Block's Bianca Chatfield's unexpected relationship.

There's another reality TV baby on the way. And it's not who you might expect.

On Tuesday, The Block's Bianca Chatfield and Married At First Sight's Mark Scrivens announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"So... this is happening," Bianca wrote, sharing a photo alongside Mark with the words "baby coming soon" drawn in front of them.

"Excited and maybe just a little nervous for all the new adventures 2022 will bring," she added.

Mark also shared the photo, writing: "Super excited for 2022 and adding a new member to our little gang."

Mark is best known for appearing on season six of Married At First Sight, where he was paired with Ning Surasiang. (Mark later... dumped Ning during their final vows on the show).

On the other hand, Bianca appeared on The Block in 2018 with her best friend Carla Dziwoki, placing fourth overall in the reality show.

Mark Scrivens and Ning Surasiang on Married At First Sight. Image: Nine.