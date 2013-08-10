Bumper Fluff: Beyonce cuts her hair. The world loses it.

1. Beyonce: the most dramatic haircut of the decade.

Beyonce has traded in her flowing locks for a very different ‘do:

The 31-year-old uploaded pics of her new dramatic blonde pixie crop on Instagram.

The change comes two days after she finished the summer leg of her Mrs. Carter Tour.

What do you think of her new look?

2. Robert Downey Jr can sing – and we’re gobsmacked that this awesome fact passed us by. Click here to watch him performing at Sting’s 60th birthday.

3. Jay Z and Jemima fooled us all.

On Thursday, Mamamia ran an item in Fluff about Jemima Kirke (Jessa from Girls) getting booted from a 7-hour-long ‘performance art’ show with Jay Z because she jumped on his back and wouldn’t let go. Here’s a snippet:

Apparently, we have an apology to make. People much, much cooler than us have insisted that security did NOT kick Jemima out for climbing on Jay Z and refusing to come down. It was just SO HIP that we didn’t understand it. Like performance art. Or tannins in wine.

The bear-hug was all part of the show you guys. The director tweeted:

We are so, so sorry for not understanding your bear-hug/security removal art. Sincerest apologies. We didn’t get it. Because ART.

4. This video of Hugh Laurie reading out a list of naughty words permitted on cable TV gave us a good chuckle. Watch his dry delivery of words like “balls” by clicking here.



5. Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis are cranky-pants at each other.

VERY cranky-pants. There’s even bitchy tweets involved.

Stallone and Willis have both starred in The Expendables film series – basically where things blow up and ageing action stars run away from them. But yesterday, Stallone tweeted this: