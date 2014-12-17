Beyoncé celebrates Christmas with a new hairstyle.

Tis the season for Chanel, big-ass Christmas trees and a whole lotta natural curls.

At least it is if you're Beyonce.

Queen B debuted a more natural look yesterday, possibly taking a leaf out of her sister Solange's book, who is well known for rocking an ace afro.

Love this story ? Follow us on Facebook

As usual, Beyoncé rocks the 'do with ease - just like she has every other hair style she's had in the year 2014.

Oh Yonce. You never cease to amaze. Just look at all the hair styles you've rocked in recent years:

Beyonce, Queen of Hair

Beyonce

Beyonce

For more hair inspiration, check out these celebrity 'dos.

Who has great hair right now?

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet

Freida Pinto

Katy Perry

Kate Middleton

Gwen Stefani

Sam Hair

Jessica Rowe is back to blonde

Margot Robbie

Emma Lung

Alexa Chung

Myf Warhurst

Rashida Jones

Kate Upton

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba

Sarah Hyland

Julianne Hough

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hilary Swank.

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.

Behati Prinsloo.

Do you like Beyoncé's natural look?