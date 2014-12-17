beauty

Beyoncé celebrates Christmas with a new hairstyle.

Tis the season for Chanel, big-ass Christmas trees and a whole lotta natural curls.

At least it is if you're Beyonce.

Queen B debuted a more natural look yesterday, possibly taking a leaf out of her sister Solange's book, who is well known for rocking an ace afro.

Love this story ?  Follow us on Facebook 

As usual, Beyoncé rocks the 'do with ease - just like she has every other hair style she's had in the year 2014.

Oh Yonce. You never cease to amaze. Just look at all the hair styles you've rocked in recent years:

Beyonce, Queen of Hair
Beyonce
Beyonce

For more hair inspiration, check out these celebrity 'dos.

Who has great hair right now?
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
2014-12-17_9-05-31
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.

 Do you like Beyoncé's natural look?

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???