FLUFF: Beyonce proves to be too bootylicious for Cavalli.

1. Beyonce proves to be too bootylicious for Cavalli.

First Melissa McCarthy, now Beyonce.

Will everyone just stop messing with female celebrities bodies/heads/faces?

The photo above (left) was sent out in a press release by the Roberto Cavalli fashion house featuring Beyonce in an incredible multi-coloured cut-out silk gown designed exclusively for the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

The problem? Beyonce’s bootylicious body (an illustration) has been stretched out of proportion, elongated, slimmed down and her curves nipped in. She looks like a Bratz doll crossed with four bendy match sticks.

Cue: social media outrage.

Fashion illustrations often elongate the female form but Beyonce fans seem to have a problem with the realism of the digital illustration.

One commentator wrote: “If this is supposed to be a sketch of Beyonce why not actually draw Beyonce instead of some imaginative image which fits the status quo for sickly looking run way models??”



The team at Roberto Cavalli have since posted this response on their Facebook page:

“Dear Fans, We would like to clarify that the image of the gown created by Roberto Cavalli for Beyoncé is a sketch and not a photo, and therefore it is only meant to be a stylized and artistic vision.

Roberto Cavalli loves women and more than anyone else has always exalted and highlighted the female shape with his creations, building his signature style on the glorification of sensuality and femininity.”

