Activewear. Activewear. Feeling like Beyoncé in my activewear.

You there, slob! Feeling a little drab in your saggy bike shorts and your grubby tee?

Well, we’ve got some good news for you…

Beyoncé (yes, you read that right) is launching her own line of activewear so you can look Flawless while you’re working out at the gym or, you know, take a trip to the supermarket.

(Some suggestions:)

In collaboration with the US arm of retail giant Topshop, Bey’s new line will offer clothing, footwear and accessories for dance, fitness and sports, to let you channel Sasha Fierce while you’re sweating like a pig.

We imagine it will be a whole lot of this:

“I could not think of a better partner… I have always loved Topshop for its fashion credentials and forward thinking,” Beyoncé said of the project.

“Working with its development team to create and produce a technical and fashion-led collection is exciting and I’m looking forward to participating in all aspects of this partnership.”

Topshop’s Phillip Green said the line would be aimed at “women who go to yoga or the health club, as well as those who just want to look as if they do”, which is exactly what we would expect, basically.

“We have been looking at this category as fashion inspired fitness develops, and know that this is right in our customers’ heartland,” explained Green.

“Creating a partnership with Beyoncé, one of the most hard-working and talented people in the world, who spends many hours of her life dancing, rehearsing and training is a unique opportunity to develop this category.”

It’s not expected to be out until early next year, but here’s some #fitspiration from Bey’s Instagram.

We all know Pretty Hurts, but some new work out gear like that would sure ease the pain.