Beyonce is posting angry.

Always happy to share, lately Bey’s been hammered with claims of using the photoshop tools and she’s over it.

Queen Bey has been posting a few snaps on her Tumblr page that show off her body – minus the curved walls and obvious editing from her old photos.

She’s wearing a leotard that says ‘I’ve got 99 problems but my ass ain’t one.’

Which in cryptic-celebrity speak, means “I love my arse.”

Image via @beyonce tumblr

Image via @beyonce instagram