Beyoncé released a secret video clip. It's low budget. It's awesome.

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING.
Beyoncé has a new video clip, and it should jump to the top of your to-do list.
The video clip is for her new party anthem song 7/11. It was released without warning on Friday night (Oh, Bey. You’re so crazy and unpredictable.) and blew social media into a Bey-loving storm.
Why? Because it’s all kinds of low-budget and homemade (Oh, Bey. You’re so humble and grounded).
The video is pretty much Beyoncé running around a hotel suite with a selfie stick, being crazy and candid and relaxed. There’s no surprise horses, like in Taylor Swift’s new video clip, but there is possibly a surprise Jay-Z. It’s pretty fun to watch. Especially these moments:
Okay, now that you are prepared, watch the video. It’s adorable (Oh, Bey. You’re so relaxed and approachable. We’re gonna be best friends).
