People just fat-shamed a pregnant Beyonce. Yes, really.

Here’s a nice riddle to kick off your Sunday afternoon:

What kind of person, in their right mind, would think it a nice little idea to fat-shame Beyonce? And here’s another one: What kind of person, in their right mind, would think it another cute, adorable idea to fat shame a woman pregnant with twins?

All together for me: What stable human thinks it clever to fat-shame Beyonce, as she literally grows two extra people inside of her?

People. That’s who.

Ugh. How annoying is it when pregnant women grow another human (or, you know, two!) and can’t defy physics by retaining their original weight. This must be exactly the reason they shouldn’t be paid as much as men.

As trolls took to Twitter to joke the the living Queen is “getting fat” and “finished a massive piece of pie” (I won’t bother giving credence to any of the other tweets or claims), Beyonce’s most staunch defenders rose high above the hate, making their voices louder than the loathing.

@Ipraisewomen @Ignant_MF OR.. when she's successful in her career and is pregnant with the next generation of success and you're…. well you. ???????????? — I'm a Gallagher (@KameronBankz) April 20, 2017

screw everyone that calls Beyonce fat she is pregnant with twins get a life — king dan is happy!! (@zsicko_) April 21, 2017

I really can't believe y'all are fat shaming that photo of Beyoncé in the car. She's fuckin pregnant with twins — ASAP Yams (@LChillll) April 20, 2017

She's pregnant with TWINS!! Beyoncé looks amazing. Shame on anyone who said she was fat. https://t.co/seYjRyOk3w — Jessika (@HipHopLoveJess) April 23, 2017

Why are people calling Beyoncé fat when she's pregnant with twins? I would like to see what all you lot look like preggers. — Queen D (@DaisyMcCarthyXo) April 22, 2017

people need to shut up right now like you're saying dumb shit. stop calling Beyonce' "fat" or "obese" like HELLO she's pregnant w/ twins! — Arjane' (@arjaneblaine14) April 22, 2017

And then there was this guy, summing it up in 140 characters better than most could in a short novel: