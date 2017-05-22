Beyoncé celebrates the impending arrival of her twins with a 'push party'.

First, she reinvented the celebrity baby announcement.

Now, Beyoncé is redefining what it means to celebrate the impending arrival of your twins.

Not content with throwing a ‘baby shower’ – because, those are for regular, non-famous folk, apparently – the singer and her rapper husband, Jay Z, threw a “push party” for their family and friends.

Nothing says “we are welcoming twins” quite like reminding all of your guests of how exactly they’re going to enter the world.

Naturally, Beyoncé bared her baby bump during the event, which was also decorated with henna.

The 35-year-old – who is already a mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy – also shared images of her smiling and dancing with her husband of nine years.