Beyonce just did this thing where she wore a top you could actually go out and buy for yourself.

It’s gold, off-the-shoulder, glittery, cinched in at the waist – pretty much all of the best things. Even better? It’s 100 per cent, ridgy didge Australian.

**one of us, one of us**

✨Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway✨ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT