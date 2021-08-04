Bexy Cameron was born into a notorious sex cult. From a young age, she knew it wasn't right.

Bexy Cameron was born into the Children of God, one of the world's most notorious cults. She was nine years old when she experienced her first exorcism, held in a secret commune deep in the British countryside. At 10, she was placed on Silence Restriction, forced to be silent for a whole year.

Even from an early age, she knew what was happening was not right. At the age of 15, she escaped, leaving behind her parents and 11 siblings.

Haunted by her past, Bexy set off on a road trip across America, embedding herself in the underbelly of religious cults, living with children who, like her, are born into the worlds their parents and cult leaders have created for them.

The following is an extract from Bexy's memoir: Cult Following: My Escape and Return to the Children of God.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

The office is small and dark, tiny windows barely allow natural light onto the numerous desks crammed into the space. When the adults work here, the florescent lights are always on. I keep them off. This is where I prefer to be. Out of the way. Alone. I sit on the beige carpet, papers spread out in front of me, my afternoon's work. I have worked in the office long enough for my parents to trust that I will 'just get on with it'. The paperwork is simple: Collate. Staple. File. Every day is the same.

The only thing that has changed since Maria has gone is that my parents have made a new outside friend, someone we would call 'A Big Fish' or 'A King'. He has said that he will help our home record some of our family music using his equipment, so every now and then me and two other girls go with him to sing our family songs on tape. Short breaks out of the house. Short breaks from this.

The work in the office is mundane. And it doesn't take long for me to get distracted. But I know I can make up the time if I need to. The office has computers, a phone, the fax and piles and piles of papers in filing cabinets. I open the top cabinet; the smell of ink and toner is not unpleasant as I run my finger across the different coloured cardboard dividers. The second cabinet clatters open when I pull its silver handle, there are a few folders lined up. My finger stops on a dark blue leather folder with a label that says 'Press Clippings'. It's clear that someone has taken some time and care with this. I sit on the floor behind a desk, hidden from the door, should anyone use it.