A family turf war, double murder, and an affair: the cold case that haunts Far North Queensland.

For 20 years now, a suspicious disappearance in the Top End's Cape York region has left the community shaken.

In 2003, fisherman Bevin Simmonds, 36, and his son Brad, 10, vanished while checking their shark nets. No trace of them was ever found - no bodies, no boat, no murder weapons, and no witnesses.

But police believe there's a murky truth beneath it all. And the isolated community up in the Far North Queensland region has been forever changed by the tragedy.

Near the Coleman River in the Cape York area, lived two rival fishing families.

For generations the two families - the Wards (which Bevin and Brad were a part of) and the Gaters - have been the main fishing families in the area. They made a living on whatever they could pull from the sea, most commonly barramundi.

As one local noted recently about the region: "If you haven't got a criminal record, you don't live in the gulf. That's what a lot of people there say. They're fighting sharks, fighting crocodiles, fighting each other. If there wasn't three fights in the pub a night, the pub was closed. It's like the wild, wild west really."

Justine A Rosenthal is an Emmy-award-winning filmmaker, who recently co-directed the new Stan Original Documentary Revealed: The Cape.

Speaking with Mamamia's True Crime Conversations, she noted just how isolated the area is - and why that perhaps worked to the advantage in the presumed-murder case of Bevin and Brad.