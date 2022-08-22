Conceived in a police cell and raised by a billionaire: Betty Klimenko's incredible story.

By any standards, Betty Klimenko is an extraordinary woman. Not only is she a savvy businesswoman, owner of Erebus Motorsport, and champion of females in racing, she is also someone who does not conform to society's rules. She laughs loudly. She is honest to a fault. She loves deeply.

And she definitely doesn't care what you think of her.

What makes Betty even more extraordinary are the circumstances of her birth and childhood. Her biological mother, Anne Niel, was born in Lithuania; the family had a Russian background and moved to Lithuania after the Revolution. From there, Anne's family migrated to Australia, where Anne turned to drugs and prostitution.

Betty's biological father, a police officer, and Anne conceived Betty in a police cell in King's Cross in Sydney after Anne was arrested for solicitation.

Initially, Anne decided to keep Betty. She had placed three of her older children in foster care, and was trying to "change her way of life". She even had Betty baptised in a Catholic church.

"And then after seven weeks, she said, I can't do this anymore," Betty tells No Filter host Mia Freedman. "And they drove from Queanbeyan up to Sydney and left me at the Women's Hospital."

Due to Anne being on drugs when she was pregnant, Betty was born dependent on drugs too. Strangely, this was what led to her being adopted by billionaire business owner John Saunders, co-founder of immensely successful organisation Westfield Group. John and his wife Eta couldn't have children of their own.

"Back then, you went into a room. And there were there like 20 kids in there in cots. And you picked a child and said, 'This is what this is the child I want'," Betty explains. "And [John] walked in the room and they'd picked a child for him, a male. And he was dark, had dark eyes, looked more on the Mediterranean European side than me.

"And my father said, 'Just one second'. And he just walked up and down the rows of the children. And I was in the last cot at the very back. And I was laughing. But what he didn't know that the laughing was part of withdrawal. And he said, 'Oh, this one's got a sense of humour. I'll take this one'.

"I'm a big believer in balance. And I think that I was meant to be with him. And that's how it happened."

Betty never met her biological parents, who both died when she was young. She knows very little about either of them.

"The first person I met that was biologically related to me was a cousin. And he was the person who was telling me, 'Well, you know, your mother was the black sheep of the family. But she had been Miss West Australia [a beauty pageant] or something. And then she went down and down'," Betty says.