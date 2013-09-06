Best, worst and everything else: Come and tell us how your week's been.

By LUCY ORMONDE

January 30. Did you realise that was the day Julia Gillard first announced the 2013 Federal Election?

I KNOW.

It’s been a looooonnnggggg eight months and I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty ready to head to the polls on Saturday, check out the sausage sizzle and cake stall, and see what Australia really thinks about who should be the leader of this country.

Anyway, welcome to another edition of Best and Worst where you guys take over and tell us about what’s happening in your world.

If you’ve never commented before – there’s no time like the present. Why not give it a go, huh? It doesn’t matter how important or insignificant your best and worsts are, we’d love to hear them.

I’ll go first.

Best: I just got back from a couple of weeks overseas. I was in the UK for a wedding and then in Spain for paella and sangria and, well, it was just a pretty special time.

Worst: I forgot how painful those long haul flights are.

In other news, I came back to see the Mamamia Body Positive Project in full swing. Here’s a gallery from this week’s project – What My Body Can Do. I think you’ll agree that the photos are sensational.

@missnikkik8 -My body can support me in my training - this pic was 4 years ago and I can do more now than ever b4!

@everydaymonday -What I'm proud my body can do: triathlons! One of my fitness passions!

Abby - stretching & flexibility

Candy - What my body can do pregnant

@JessicaSmith27 -BODY IMAGE AWARENESS week is all about promoting positive awareness & collaborating with like-minded people.. So in support of #biaw I'm also supporting @mamamiaaus & the #mmbodypositive challenge 'what can your body do' ... I used to hate my body. My #disability My scars. But throughout my #recovery from #eatingdisorders I've realised that the things I used to hate are now the things I love. My #body is awesome...but it's all about #ATTITUDE ! #jointherevolution & help create a #positivechange in #society ... #bodyimage Is how you #THINK & #FEEL let's stop with all the negative bullshit ... If you want to create a positive reality.. You need to create it! #jointherevolution #stophatingyourbody !!

@MissClare82 -My body allowed me to run the 10km Bridge 2 Brisbane for the first time since having 2 kids.....even with a dodgy calf!

MrsNikolin - 36 weeks pregnant, not long to go now

Samanthaturnbullauthor - breastfeeding

Samanthaturnbullauthor - pregnant

Nat from the MM Team, taking part in some extreme sailing.

Nat again (she wanted two) attempting her first ski jump. She's improved a lot since...

Lucy, from Team MM, jumping.

Mary showing off a dance move

Mary showing off a dance move

Jam and her housemates. Jam's backhand is apparently Serena Williams-esque... Sort of.

Body Image Movement: It can stay upright when on ice skates (for a short time only!)

Tegan from the MM Team - What my body (well hands) can DO...make stuff like a Nanna #mmbodypositive

Tahlia: 'My body doesn't do much exciting, but it did allow me to hike Nevada Falls in Yosemite last month.'

Jo from iVillage can use her hands to make puppets and entertain her kids.

Nicky Champ can stand on her toes. Basically a professional ballerina.

Kahla from iVillage can touch the ceiling, and peanut butter from the highest shelves in the kitchen.

Melissa likes using her body to get outside, and play like a kid in parks.

Adriana: Drinking Spritz and learning to snowboard in the Italian Alps with the locals

Jessica: I love all the #mmbodypositive challenges! My body is amazing & I'm grateful everyday!

Bec: My body allowed me to run my first half marathon after having 3 kids!

Zoe: My body got me up Mt Kenya and Mt Kilimanjaro last month with my Dad. It's pretty awesome.

Tennille: In the lest 8 months I have taken the challenge of Aeirals as part of a circus company.

Brooke Falvey: What can my body do? Fly through the air with the greatest of ease... And do the catch

Leanne: My body grew 2 babies at once, then it grew a Cabbage Patch Kid lookalike!

Recovery is Possible: this photo covers all 4 challenges AND was taken by my 7 year old!

Anyway, now it’s over to you – what have your best and worst moments of the week been?