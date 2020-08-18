The 15 best TV shows to watch with your partner on Stan when you just can't decide on a show.

In the age of streaming services and endless TV show choices, finding a show to watch with your partner can be a bit of a challenge.

Whether it be a late night crime series, a feel-good comedy or an addictive reality TV show, deciding on a series that you both like and actually agree on can take some time.

And let's face it, choosing a show that you'll devote the next few weeks of your life watching (and re-watching when you sneakily skip ahead) is a pretty big commitment.

So to put an end to the indecision and make your life a little bit easier, we asked the Mamamia community to share the best TV shows to binge watch with your partner on Stan.

Here's what they had to say.

The Other Guy

"It's just a really funny and clever show with characters that are relatable and endearing. My husband and I rarely agree on shows but this was a rare one we did." - Crystal.

What's it about:

The comedy series follows a successful radio host who finds himself dating again for the first time in 10 years after his long-term girlfriend had an affair with his best friend.

Breaking Bad

Image: Stan.