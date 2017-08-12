How a 20-year-old with one arm created the best Tinder profile this world has ever seen.

A year ago, 20-year-old Lauren lost her left arm in a moped accident.

“I was going pretty fast on a moped and lost control of it, and I hit the median in the road,” she told Buzzfeed News.

“I flew off and hit a sign and it sliced my arm off. I stayed conscious the whole time.”

Lauren, from San Diego in California, has used humour to come to terms with her injury, after initially struggling with other people making jokes at her expense.

naked face A post shared by Lauren (@duckusername) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

“For a while, I wasn’t okay with the jokes. But then I started telling the jokes, and it’s kind of helped,” she said.

Now, her hilarious Tinder profile is going viral for all the right reasons and is being called one of the best the Internet has ever seen.