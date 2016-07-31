Sometimes it can be really hard being a woman.

You turn on the television and on the same network — and sometimes by the same people — you see efforts to raise awareness of domestic violence, and then jokes about killing women.

You scroll through Instagram and Facebook, where female nipples are banned but comments threatening to rape a woman are not.

You walk down the street and feel guilty for crossing the road when you see a man approaching, but then remember the countless times you’ve been yelled at and leered at, and know you’ll feel uncomfortable if you don’t.

You feel excluded from certain social events and conversations because so much of our society has been built by men, for men.

If you try to join in, you’re trying too hard to be ‘one of the boys’ and are perceived as overbearing and unattractive. If you avoid joining in, you’re boring and prudish.

You have a baby, you nurture that incredible tiny life, and then you’re chastised for what’s happened to your body after giving birth and told it’s not beautiful anymore.

In many ways, we can’t win. And it can be exhausting.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learnt from watching shows like Outlander and reading Jane Austen, it’s that there are a number of things we, as women in 2016, can be happy about.

So here are some of the benefits of being a woman today, compared to being a woman at any other point in history.

We have our own monies.

Before the late 1800s women couldn’t earn their own wage. That means they couldn’t buy their own snacks. Or go to the movies (or… theatre?) without permission.

Can you imagine?

Now we’re all doing this (setting aside capitalism and the restrictions that come with it, oh, and the gender pay gap).