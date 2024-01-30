LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The 7 best tank tops to add to your wardrobe.'

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

Tank tops are having a bit of a moment. While they’re not the most exciting thing to shop for, once you add a few great tanks to your wardrobe they’ll make getting dressed so much easier.

Tank tops can be worn all year round. Image: Instagram @leighacampbell.

Wear them tucked into high-waisted shorts or midi skirts in summer, and under blazers in the transeasonal periods. They are also my go-to for pairing with wide-leg pants so there’s a juxtaposition in silhouettes.

So I've rounded up my go-to, affordable tanks to add to your wardrobe.

Basic in shape, but ticks all the boxes. The cut covers your bra straps and under the arm, the ribbed cotton fabric has the perfect amount of stretch and they wash beautifully (I’d know, I have seven). It currently comes in 10 colours (I just bought the grey) with sizes XXS to XXL

This is another trusty one I have on high rotation. The fabric is thick and the chunky seams and higher cut makes it feel a little dressier. Available in seven colours with sizes XS to XL.

Logo tanks are literally in every store at the moment. The style is generally a classic cut with a small symbol at the bust. Brands like Loewe, Ena Pelly, Elka Collective and Viktoria and Woods have all done them, but I like this Cotton On one because the logo is ambiguous.

If you need a dressier option, ditch the cotton and go for a knit. This high neck cut is great for the office or corporate settings, worn with a racerback bra under a blazer. Available in sizes XS to XXL

This cut offers great coverage if that’s what you’re after (it’s a request I often get from those who have sun damage on their chest). Wear it with any bra or crop underneath - super easy. Comes in sizes 6 to 16.

A button-through tank is another way to add a little detail while still being simple enough to work with lots of items in your wardrobe. This one comes in three classic colours and in sizes 6 to 18.

It doesn't get more classic than this. Like a Bonds Chesty but a bit more elevated, this simple style will go with everything and never date. Get in black or white (or both!) with sizes XS to XL.

