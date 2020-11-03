Finding a good sports bra for big boobs is f**king hard. Why? We don't know. Because it's not exactly a tall order - and it's 2020, so we're supposed to be abreast of the times, no? (Sorry, just couldn't help ourselves).

Video via Mamamia.

We all just want something that; a) holds your boobs in and prevents bounce, b) you can take off without dislocating your shoulders, and c) *actually* fits. How good would that be?

Because the general S, M, L, XL kinda sizing is just not a thing when you have an F cup. Like, really it's not.

And don't get us started on those flimsy, removable cups that just crumple up in the wash (like, either sew them in or just leave them TF out?).

*Closes eyes and takes a deep breath*.

To save you spending all your money on s**t sports bras that do nothing for you, we've asked eight women for their favourite ones, and why they rate them.

Berlei Full Support Non-Padded Sports Bra.