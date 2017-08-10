Australia's biggest tightarses share their most unusual saving tips.

We all have at least one friend who is, erm, a little tight with their money.

And while it might be a little infuriating trying to organise going out for dinner when they have four weeks of meals prepared in their freezer or getting a request that you please pay back that $3.47 they lent you, there’s no denying when it comes to saving and budgeting they’re probably doing it better than you.

Which is why when they share their unusual money-saving tips they swear by, you grab a pen and paper and listen closely.

In a recent post, users in Simple Savers, a Facebook group dedicated to frugality and simple living, shared their best tips and they’re proof that small changes can reap big rewards.

Some are stupidly simple. Others are slightly peculiar. All will save you major dollars.

BILLS

"Closing windows and curtains to save on heating and cooling. Always looking for coupons when it comes to car servicing or expensive things like tyres." - Ruby Lee

"I find out where's there's free or cheap parking where I'm going in advance. I also make bookings in advance to take advantage of cheap pre-paid parking in the city (Sydney). "- Amanda Jane.

"Every km we walk instead of driving we put 30 cents into our holiday jar. Six weeks in and we have saved $180. (Great incentive to be more active too, my nine year old son who never wanted to walk anywhere now complains if I pick him up with the car, even when there are thunderstorms.)" - Marissa



WITH KIDS

"[Switching to] Cloth nappies. We've got two in nappies, disposables would cost a fortune. Not to mention fill the bin." - Shelby