Thursday afternoon Olympic catchup: Australia strikes gold in the pool.

There are only so many bathroom breaks you can take before your boss realises you’ve been ducking out to stream the finals.

Don’t worry. To save your job we’ve been diligently watching the Olympics to ensure you don’t miss even one flash of Olympic glory.

Gold in the 100m Freestyle Final

Australian Kyle Chalmers took out gold in the 100m final after a race that initially saw him and fellow Australian Cam McEvoy not even in the top three.

The 18 year old high school student from Adelaide is the first Australian to win the 100 metre freestyle race since the 1968 Olympics.

Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 47.58s

Cam McEvoy (AUS) – 48.12s (7th).

Watch the glorious reaction of hundreds of students at the champion’s school.

PANDEMONIUM!!! GOLD FOR CHALMERS pic.twitter.com/YaXWr67Sk9 — Tim Morgan (@Timmy_morgs) August 11, 2016

‘It’s definitely still sinking in I have actually won,” he said after the race.

‘It’s amazing having my parents here, I’m so grateful they made the journey over. It was a very expensive thing for them to come over here, but very, very grateful to be able to look up in the crowd and see my parents after a race like that,’ he said.

‘I’ve never seen dad cry before tonight.’

The Year 12 student at Immanuel College began swimming when he was nine and was soon racing in state and national events.

‘I want to go to university next year. At the moment, that is still the goal. We will see what happens when we get back because obviously life has changed a bit since before I have left,’ he said.

Silver in the Women’s 4x200m Relay Final

The Australian women’s team made a triumphant effort to take home silver in the finals with a narrow loss to the American team.

Australia – 7:49.24

BREAKING: SILVER for Maddie Groves in 200m butterfly. What a swim. Missed gold by just 0.03s https://t.co/ouKqoCIzPE pic.twitter.com/APODnN6GwS — 7Sport (@7Sport) August 11, 2016

Silver in the 200m Butterfly Final

Maddie Groves tragically fell just 0.03s short of a gold medal in the 200m butterfly with the top position going to Spain’s Mireia Belmonte.