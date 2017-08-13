A love of books starts early and picture books are the perfect introduction to a magical world of words.

But while simple stories can be entrancing for young kids, when you’re a parent rereading the same book for the 675th time, things aren’t so entertaining.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best picture books both new and old. After all, if you’re going to have to read it a million times, you may as well make it a good one.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Bearing remarkable similarities to most of us eating Christmas Dinner, this colourful classic tells the tale of a – you guessed it – very hungry caterpillar who’s gourmet endeavours provide a lesson in colours and counting. Want to spice it up? Try the grown up parody version The Very Hungover Caterpillar which every parent can relate to.

I Don't Want Curly Hair! by Lauren Ellen Anderson

With gorgeous illustrations and a hint of Dr Seuss' bouncy writing, this story of out of control curls and eventual self acceptance is funny and heartwarming.