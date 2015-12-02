Image: Supplied.

They smell amazing and look even better displayed on your bedroom shelf – yep, perfumes really are the gift that keeps on giving. The only problem? Not knowing where on earth to start.

That’s where we come in. We’ve put our noses and wrists to the test to round up the 16 best perfumes to treat others (or yourself!) with this Christmas.

1. Eternity Now

27 years after the original, Calvin Klein have given one of their most iconic fragrances an update with the recent release of Eternity Now for men and women.

It’s the perfect combination of fruity and floral, with notes of nectarine, lychee and peach blossoms and a base of soft cashmere. Calvin Klein Eternity Now Women 100ml set, $89.

2. Coco Mademoiselle

Beautifully light and feminine, Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle is a favourite for its oriental floral notes of jasmine-rose - and iconic bottle, obviously. Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray 50ml, $159.

3. Do Son.

Ideal for someone who likes their fragrance a little more unique and boutique, Diptyque's Do Son is a truly poetic fragrance and much more complex than your average floral perfume.