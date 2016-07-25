Everybody missed the very best part of the Wonder Woman trailer.

To those not in the know, you should be aware that Wonder Woman is around 5,000 years old.

Which is funny, considering that’s also roughly how long we’ve been waiting for her to get her very own blockbuster, big screen treatment.

So you can imagine the excitement this weekend when the first Wonder Woman official trailer, featuring the fierce Gal Gadot in the title role, was dropped at long last.

People quickly flooded Youtube as they scrambled to view it and within minutes of its release it was shared extensively across social media.

I heard one crazy woman was so excited to see it that she may or may not have given herself a concussion in her haste to open her laptop and view the Wonder Woman goodness (spoiler alert, that woman was me.)

But after that first viewing, it's easier to see that not all is as it should be in this DC offering.

The long-awaited trailer opens on Chris Pine, playing the character of Steve Trevor, and straight away we're thrown by the fact that the story of the world's most influential female superhero is introduced through the eyes of a man.

Without quite realising it at first, it's clear to see we’re viewing the world of Wonder Woman through his eyes, his experiences and his backstory. It's almost like they’re trying to tell his story on top of hers.