9 of the greatest Dick Van Dyke moments as the star turns 90.

Dick Van Dyke is one of Hollywood’s most well-known and beloved actors. From Mary Poppins to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, he paved his way into many of our childhood memories. Over his 60-year career, he’s been known for his positivity, kindness and infectious smile.

Dick turns 90 today, so we thought we’d have a look at some of the highlights of his long career on stage, television and film.

1. Bye Bye Birdie – Broadway (1960).

Dick’s career kicked off after he landed the lead role in Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway. He had no dancing experience prior to auditioning, but ended up with a Tony Award for his performance in 1961.

Watch Dick re-live one of the numbers below.

2. Bye Bye Birdie – Movie (1963).

Dick’s film career began once he was given the lead role in the film adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie.

3. The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961 – 1966).

Dick found huge success in television, winning 3 Emmys for his role as comedy writer Rob Petrie in the hugely popular Dick Van Dyke Show.

Dick said of his time on the show, “We – the cast – always say that “The Dick Van Dyke Show” was the most fun, creative years of our lives. I’d still be doing it if they’d let me!”