11 times Australian politics surprised us all in 2015 .

By political reporters Anna Henderson and Matthew Doran.

Australian politics delivered its share of “what the…” moments in 2015. Here’s why they still matter.

1. Malcolm Turnbull

Rising from the political ashes after being ousted as opposition leader in 2009, Mr Turnbull picked his moment to challenge and managed to unseat a sitting prime minister who had won a general election in a landslide.

The next election will be held within a year.

2. The Killing Season

This documentary trawled through the entrails of the noxious Rudd and Gillard governments and raised the ghosts of Labor's turbulent time in power.

We are now waiting for similar introspection from a number of upcoming books that detail the downfall of Tony Abbott.

3. Q&A

A forum for public discussion quickly became a target for prime minister Tony Abbott, after the show's producers allowed terrorist sympathiser Zaky Mallah to ask a question about proposed citizenship-stripping legislation.

Tony Abbott wasn't all too happy with the exchange that followed, labelling the show a "lefty lynch mob" and temporarily banning his MPs from appearing on the program. A review into the incident is ongoing, and the program will become part of the ABC News division in the new year for greater editorial control.

4. Pistol and Boo

Johnny Depp sneaked his pet dogs into Australia and caused an international incident.

Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce led the charge to ensure the dogs were sent back to the US bywarning they would be put down if they stayed. There may yet be untold consequences for Johnny Depp's future engagement with the Australian film industry.

5. Peter Slipper's diary

The ledger of the former speaker's travel plans was front and centre in parliament over attacks against Special Minister of State Mal Brough. Federal Police are investigating whether pages were illegally copied in an attempt to prove travel rorting. A Federal Police investigation has been initiated with three frontbenchers named; Mr Brough, Christopher Pyne and Wyatt Roy.

6. A marble table

An Italian marble tabletop was mysteriously shattered on the night Tony Abbott was ousted. Mr Abbott eventually paid for the damages, saying hetook responsibility because he was the host.

There was speculation the breakage was a result of someone dancing on it. The matter took up significant time in Senate Estimates hearings and set the bar for forensic investigation into furniture damage into the future.