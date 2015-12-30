Sarah Hanson-Young

“I got to spend some time in the Mediterranean this year, working with a charity organisation that saves the lives of people seeking asylum. It was an incredible experience and only reinforced to me how important it is that we set up a fair and efficient process that helps bring people to safety.”

Sarah Hanson-Young is an Australian Greens Senator from South Australia.

Tanya Plibersek

“Our week on Magnetic Island during the winter school holidays.”

Tanya Plibersek is the Federal Member for the seat of Sydney and Deputy Leader Of The Opposition.

Vanessa O’Hanlon

So many! 2015 and has been a good year for travel. If I’d have to pick one, Hot Air Ballooning, Cappadocia, Turkey

Vanessa O’Hanlon is the ABC News 24 weather presenter.

Sophie Monk

Working hard all year and then having a relaxing holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

Emma Watkins

Sophie Monk is an Australian singer, actress, model and radio host.

This year has been full of surprises but dancing with the students from The Australian Ballet School for the DVD with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra was such a beautiful moment. Hearing the orchestra live took us all by surprise and the new arrangements of old wiggly classics were so fun.

Emma Watkins is best known as the first female member of The Wiggles.

Wendy Squires

It has to be the day Tony Abbott lost the leadership. That man frightened me.

Wendy Squires is an author, freelance journalist and opinion writer for The Age.

Mia Freedman

My son finishing school and all the ceremonies and rituals that went around that. It was hugely emotional and such a watershed moment in my life and in our relationship. Oh and in his life too. Yeah, him.