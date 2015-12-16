Image: Supplied.

I needed a long-lasting, non-greasy, quick-drying moisturiser for summer. Not picky, am I? But if you, like me, have constantly dry skin in the summer and don’t have time to wait around for a lotion to dry then you’ll know what I mean.

So I did some extensive investigating and I have found solutions – no matter your budget. Think of me as the Miss Marple of the moisturiser world.

1. Sanctuary 4 Day Moisture Body Oil Spray.

This comes in a really handy spray bottle – so you don’t have to worry about it leaking everywhere if you need to travel. It smells delicious and provides full coverage moisture – for up to four days. It dries very quickly so you can spray and go. Plus, it contains olive oil and vitamin E to boost your skin’s moisture. You just need to be sure to shake it before spraying.

$12.99 for 125mL and you can find it here.

2. Dove Essential Nourishment Body Milk.

This body milk works deep down in your skin and provides hydration that lasts. It dries fast and spreads on your skin easily - but is still thick enough that you get really good coverage minus the grease (I don't like moisturisers that are too thin and nothing-ey-like.)

The only problem I have with this product is that I wish it came in a bigger bottle because I use it too quickly. It's that good.

$8.49 for 400mL and you can buy it here.

3. Kiehl's Creme de Corps.

It's recommended that you apply this after your shower but I say slather it on anytime because it really is that luxurious and will leave you feeling a million dollars. (Are face mists worth it when it comes to hydration? Brittany finds out. Post continues after video.)

It contains beta-carotene (a naturally derived antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften the skin and sesame oil, which absorbs easily and softens the skin.