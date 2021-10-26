9 of the best horror movies on Stan, just in time for Halloween.

I bloody love Halloween.

Not for the costumes nor the parties nor the trick or treating.

But for the 'fun size share packs' of mini chocolate bars that are always on special at the supermarket at this time of year and the... scary movies.

As a product of the 80s/90s, and the youngest of three kids, I grew up on scary movies.

I loved them.

Pennywise The Clown from IT seemed like your average friendly neighbourhood clown to me. I thought Freddy Kruger was hilarious. The Scream franchise was the best thing that ever happened to me. Like why am I weirdly attracted to Matthew Lillard?

Anyhoo, it's Halloween this weekend, so it's about time we all stocked up on mini chocolate bars and watched preppy high schoolers get murdered in all sorts of creative ways.

To help you sort out your Halloween plans, here are the best horror movies on Stan:

Image: Stan.

Here's the thing about the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, it's really silly. And a lot of fun.

Written and directed by the king of horror, Wes Craven, the first movie follows the story of four teenagers living in the fictional town of Springfield, Ohio.

A man in a stripped jumper named Freddy Kruger starts haunting them in their dreams. They soon discover that if Freddy kills them in their dreams, they die in real life.