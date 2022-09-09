The haircut you should try next, according to your favourite facial feature.

What part of your face do you love the most? Maybe it's your smile, so you often wear bright lipstick to show it off. Or you've got great cheekbones and can't go past a good blush.

From the makeup products you remove at the end of the day to semi-permanent changes like filler and injectables, there are various ways to accentuate your facial features - but have you ever thought about using your hair?

It's called 'hair contouring', and it's all about opting for a certain haircut or style to draw attention to your favourite part of your face.

Natalie Anne is a multi-award winning hairstylist, digital influencer and ghd Creative Artist, and we asked her exactly what chop she recommends for every feature. Read on to find your next cut.

1. Cheekbones.

You might be an expert at using bronzer or a contour kit to show off your cheekbones.

If you want to highlight them with hair, Natalie Anne suggests asking for soft 'curtain bangs'.

"A versatile part-line (you can style curtain bangs down the middle or to the side) will bring out the cheeks," she told Mamamia.