Glotions: the beauty product your winter skin is crying out for.

“We need to create a two-in-one product for women who need to moisturise their skin daily, but want the added benefit of a subtle glow.”

This is how beauty company brainstorms would’ve started before some genius came up with the concept of the “glotion”.

Yes, it’s the love child of moisturiser and highlighter — a lotion that provides a little glow to dull winter skin. You may have noticed hundreds of them stacked on shelves around the country, promising to brighten up your skin.

Here are 10 that belong on your person.

1. Jergens BB Body Perfecting Skin Cream Light, $14.99.

Consider your skin moisturised and your imperfections blurred with this brilliant formula. I like to use it on my limbs before an event or wedding to give me a glow-y look when I’ve been too lazy to get a spray tan. No need to sweat about it transferring onto your clothes — it won’t.

Image: Priceline.

Watch: Beauty guru Zoe Foster-Blake shares her best ever beauty tips. Post continues after video.