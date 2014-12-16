couples

The Glow’s Christmas Gift Guide: $50 – $100 edition

Okay, so you’ve decided that you’re going to spend around $50- to $100 on someone.

They must be kind of close – a family member, or a #bestie, or maybe you just love to spoil everyone around you. If this is the case, kudos to you.

Here’s a gift guide to ensure you get the most bang for your buck – beautiful brands and quality stuff that shows that you, and the person you are gifting, have impeccable taste.

Go on, peruse on through.

The best gifts between $50-$100 this Christmas
Napoleon Perdis One Hit Wonders
David Jones Black Hard Case
Mecca Cosmetica Loved and Adored
Stila New Years Eve Glam Set
Diptyque Baies
Mecca Happy Holidays Travel Set
Jo Malone Christmas Cracker
Bobbi Brown Warm Eyeshadow Palette
YSL Gift Set
Country Road Gold Carafe
Kate Spade Bow Ring
David Jones Lounging Kimono
Glasshouse La Maison No5
Florence Broadhurst Toaster
Sephora Favourites
Clinique Brilliant and Beautiful Skin Set
Kookai Jamaica Clutch
Bobbi Brown Cream Shadow Stick Trio
Molton Brown Vega Women's Body Gift Set
Aesop Textile Gift Set
Molton Brown Bergamot Home Collection
Tigerlily Towel
Clinique Aromatics Elixir Gift Pack
Glasshouse Fragrances Montego Bay Gift Set
Ultraceuticals SunActive 50+
BioElixia Night Renew Complex

And if you’re shopping for a Kris Kringle or perhaps looking for a gift in the $20 – $50 category, click through to check out our other gift guides.

Oh, we even have a gift guide for the gym bunny in your life. Click here.

Do you need help buying a present for someone in your life? Leave a comment below and we’ll try and help. 

