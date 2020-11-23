Fake tans have come a lonnng way since the ol' orange, Geordie Shore-esque streaks of the past. Boy, have they changed.

These days, fake tan formulas are wonderful things that boast a slew of fancy ingredients that are not only good for your skin, but still promise natural, long-lasting results.

Watch: Want more tips on how to nab glowing skin? Here's how. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And there's also all these shiny new tools and technologies kicking around the beauty streets, which now means fake tanning at home is almost impossible to f**k up. Almost.

To keep you in the know with what's good when it comes to fake tanning, we've rounded up some of the best new tanning products and techniques that will help lift your faux glow game by, like, A LOT.

1. Start with a tanning primer.

Did you know tanning primers were a thing? Neither - but, it kinda makes sense now we think of it. Just like priming your face before makeup, using a primer makes sure you have a flawless base to work with when you apply your fake tan.

Listen: Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face You Beauty, where we talk to tanning legend and founder of Isle of Paradise Jules Von Hep, on how to achieve the perfect base for your tan.

Many of these formulas contain skin-loving ingredients that work to hydrate, nourish and brighten your skin so you can achieve a streak-free, longer-lasting glow.

Get around it.

We like: Isle of Paradise Prep It Self-Tan Priming Spray, $31.

Image: Isle of Paradise Prep It Self-Tan Priming Spray