Warning: these designer hotels will give you severe wanderlust.

You’ve just opened Instagram and your feed is flooded with perfect, DSLR-shot images captioned with #notcominghome and #whereyou’dratherbe. Sound familiar?

We are all travelling more than ever before, and we just can’t get enough of luxury porn, no matter how unreachable that six star resort might be – in fact, that’s totally beside the point.

Hotels are no longer just a place to rest your head after a day out exploring. Bye-bye run of the mill, beige and boxy hotel rooms, and hello design-focused, boutique lodging worthy of your smartphone’s camera roll.

Listen: Meet the mum who moved her family to Bali. (Post continues after audio.)

These four luxe boutique hideaways will complete (or begin) your next memorable overseas getaway, or at the very least take your holiday inspiration Pinterest board to a whole new level. You’re welcome.

Macalister Mansion, Penang, Malaysia

One of the most unique hotels you’re likely to visit this lifetime, Macalister Mansion in Penang’s capital of Georgetown is eclectic as it is beautiful. This immaculately restored colonial mansion now houses a mere eight individually designed rooms, with communal areas representing the rooms found in a mansion – as you do.

From the relaxing and ambient Cellar and Den to the Living Room (ie. the on-site restaurant), this is a hotel for people who hate hotels (complimentary mini bar, anyone?). Intimate, exclusive and charmingly quirky, you’ll never forget the time you spent at this little piece of Penang history. (Post continues after gallery.)

Macalister Mansion

Macalister Mansion. Image supplied