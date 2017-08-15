The top five comic books for women who want more than muscly men in Lycra.

When you hear the words ‘comic book’, it’s easy to immediately think Marvel… and Henry Cavil’s Superman.

Often pegged as one for the boys, the rise of comic book movies has made comics cool again, with millions of fans flocking to Comic-Con conventions around the world.

And following the recent success of our very first DC female superhero, Wonder Woman, we set about finding some more kickarse female superheroes and women in comics to inspire us.

And if we’re honest, we were surprised and delighted to find a whole universe of incredible comic books and graphic novels written by women, for women.

Featuring legit female superheroes complete with capes and general kickarsery, and equally amazing everyday women being heroes in their own lives, here are our top five picks for the best comic books for women.

Ms. Marvel

This 2014 comic written by G. Willow Wilson is somewhat of an oldie, but it's very much a goodie. Centred around the adventures of a Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan with a Muslim upbringing, Ms. Marvel follows the geeky girl as she discovers her shape-shifting abilities, taking on her new identity and starts kicking super villain butt.

Kamala juggles her villain-crushing world-saving with familial obligations and homework, trying to figure out her public and private identities and writing amazing fan fiction.

Bitch Planet