Treat. Your. Self. The best gift to buy yourself for Christmas.

It’s official.

Four and a bit weeks. 35 days.

The countdown to Christmas is on. Your local shopping centre is beginning to look like a tinsel explosion and they’re already blasting the seasonal tunes. And we all know what that means. Family, friends, partners, workplace secret Santas – it’s time to start dropping present hints far and wide.

That might involve “accidentally” leaving a Google tab open on that sparkly thing you’re into. Or raising your voice a few octaves when remembering that new book you’re dying to read. Because if you’re anything like me, you’re probably all too familiar with last minute IOU home massage vouchers.

Yes, yes I know – the season is more than the materialistic stuff that’ll be unwrapped, fawned over and surely forgotten about. That’s why I’m into giving (getting) experiences as gifts – something truly unforgettable that you can share with someone else.

Or, you know, yourself – the Christmas season is as good excuse as any to treat oneself. Instead of settling for another pair of socks I decided to take matters into my own hands this year (albeit a little early).

BridgeClimb is something that’s been on my endlessly neglected bucket list since I moved to Sydney two years ago. Almost every day I see that feat of engineering and imagine the view from the top. So I decided to stop imagining and book myself in.

BridgeClimb operates four different tours on the Sydney Harbour Bridge around the clock – dawn, day, twilight or night. I opted for daytime, wanting to see every little thing in full light and taking into account my inability to handle cold weather.

I needn’t have worried though, as soon as you arrive and check in you’re suited up in a spunky jumpsuit equipped with a hat, rain jacket and fleece. I felt like a kind of mechanic / Mission Impossible style secret agent with all the gadgets. I’m confident that’s exactly how I looked too.