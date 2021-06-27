16 bougie products under $100 that will make you feel fancy as heck.

I very recently stumbled upon L’Occitane’s cult Almond Shower Oil ($39) - and holy mother of shower oils, am I converted.

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would willingly spend more than $10 on a product that I would use to only wash away in five minutes time, but I am happy to admit (for once) that I was wrong.

Paired with their Almond Shower Scrub ($35), this duo makes you feel like you’ve just left one of those classy day spas.

Watch: Speaking of bougie beauty products.. here's Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own Goop products on Jimmy Fallon. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

There have been different occasions where I’ve spent some big bucks on one product, but you know what? Fifty per cent of the time, they weren’t that great. Luxury doesn’t just relate to the price tag… it’s about how it makes YOU feel.

And while I’m a big advocate of spending your hard-earned cash on whatever you want, the reality is - sometimes that’s not always possible.

Listen: Frind out the most expensive SPF Leigh's ever bought - and if it was worth it. Post continues below.

So, I threw it out to our You Beauty Facebook group, and asked them to share their fave products that make them feel extra spesh - without breaking the bank. Here's what they said.

"I LOVE the Glow Recipe moisturiser. Since using this, my skin feels amazing and gives a dewy finish morning and night. It smells amazing, and I love the way the packaging looks, too. The product itself just feels so luxe. My face thanks me for it every day." - Courtney.

Image: Mecca