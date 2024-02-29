'I'm a beauty writer in my 50s and this $10 bronzer works better than my favourite $82 one.'

I love a good contouring product just as much as the next beauty lover — and (in my opinion) you can't get any better than the hyped-up Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick in the shade 'Biscuit'.

It's creamy and blends like an absolute dream, with do-good skincare ingredients and a beautifully natural, dewy finish. But at $82 a pop, that little stick of definition better start making me breakfast in bed, too. Because while I love the formula (and the brand!), it's seriously spendy.

No matter how great it looks on my skin (the definition!), I just can't bring myself to drop over eighty bucks on it when I have to re-stock. (Cozzie livs, people).

The good news? I've found a substitute that I actually prefer — and best of all, it's stupidly affordable.

Watch: The five minute makeup I do every day. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It's $10 — but you actually get three products in one. Yes, three!

You get a contour stick, a bronzer stick and a highlighter stick, which equates to just over 1/25th the cost of the Westman Atelier.

Now, I know what you're thinking: surely it can't perform as well as the expensive one.