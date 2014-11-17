beauty

Lauren Conrad just cut her hair for the third time in 3 weeks.

Image via Instagram

It seems Lauren Conrad is addicted to chopping off her hair.

The former reality TV star posted a photo of her latest chop on Instagram, with the caption “Just stopped by @kristin_ess’ for my weekly chop.” Weekly!? She gets to have that fresh-out-of-the-hairdresser feeling every single week? C’mon.

This shaggy bob comes just weeks after the 28-year-old newlywed had her "first haircut in years", swapping her trademark long, bohemian waves for a very on-trend long bob. A few days later, she had it trimmed a little shorter - and now, this beautiful bob.

LC has officially become one of those women we all envy - one who can pull off any hairstyle that comes her way.

This recent spate of haircuts have come just two months after Lauren's wedding to William Tell, for which she wore her hair long, loose and gently waved. As much as we loved her wedding hair, we're enamoured with the long, loose bun she wore to her rehearsal dinner, which we've finally laid eyes on thanks to this photo her hairdresser posted over the weekend:

It seems every time we look at her, her locks just get shorter and shorter. Who knows, maybe LC will be rocking a pixie cut in a few weeks' time? (Fingers crossed!)

You can check out more celebrity hairstyles that have had us talking recently, in the gallery below...

Love this story ? Follow us on Facebook

Who has great hair right now?
Lorde.
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.

For more stunning hair transformations, check out our The Chop series:

The Chop: From Rapunzel to Rose Byrne

The Chop: Our most dramatic hair transformation yet

The change-my-look-haircut for girls who are growing their hair

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???