The 10 biggest celebrity hair transformations of 2014.

What a year it has been… for celebrity hair, that is. 2014 was the year of the ‘lob’ (you should know that’s shorthand for ‘long bob’ by now…), with the bob playing hardball and coming a very close second.

Honestly, you could carpet an entire salon with the metres of celebrity hair that’s been chopped off over the past 12 months – and with Jessica Mauboy and Elizabeth Olsen joining the Lob Mob just last week, the long hair exodus doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon. Same goes for the ubiquitous ‘rainbow hair‘ trend that’s swept the world this year.

The latest celebrity must-have haircut is called ‘The Wob.’

We have seen and loved (or not loved) transformations of all shapes, sizes, textures and tones in 2014. There have been undercuts, crazy colours, extreme chops and super extensions. But with the year drawing to a close, we decided to make the big call: who wore the most shocking, most captivating hair transformations of 2014?

Join us as we count down from 10 to 1…

10. Kylie Jenner

This year, the youngest Kardashian (well, technically not, but whatever)'s hair has yo-yoed from long, to short and back to long again. The 16-year-old has just launched her own line of extensions- Kylie Hair Kouture- and maybe got a little bit overexcited with full range of length and colour options at her disposal.

She has had an undercut, and been jet black, teal and prematurely grey. It sure has been interesting trying to Keep up with Kylie's Koiffure.

9. Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin is an award-winning costume and set designer and a producer (and happens to be married to Baz Lurhmann). Her creativity and theatricality can be seen in any of her past awards show looks, and she has had long hair for about as long as we can remember.

But not anymore.

Like the rest of the world, for Catherine, 2014 was the year of the chop - and we couldn't get enough of her chic pixie.

8. Lena Dunham

She is Not That Kind of Girl. However, Girls writer/star and all-round amazing human, Lena Dunham, is apparently the kind of girl who goes for unique hairstyles.

In 2014 we have seen her go from a platinum blonde mushroom-cut to a lime-green bob. It's different... but we don't hate it.

7. Kaley Cuoco

After her NYE wedding, Kaley Cuoco started 2014 with a new husband... before following it up with a new long bob.

She has since taken the chop to a whole new level. The Big Bang Theory actress lopped off her hair to a super cute and uber classy pixie-cut.

6. Jessica Rowe

Australian television news presenter Jessica Rowe was well ahead of 2014's short hair trend. Without much room for a dramatic cut, Jess instead played with another big statement: the candy colour.