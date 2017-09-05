On Bumble? Here's how to make the first move without hyperventilating.

Guys, let’s be real. When it comes to online dating, it’s a bloody war zone.

Littered with landmines, unspoken rules and constant rejection, navigating the uncertainty of finding ‘the one’ on a dating app is… perilous.

From curating your photos to crafting the perfect bio, it’s a lot of hard work, yeah?

And unfortunately for us, the most important part of the whole process also happens to be the most frightening…

The bit where you have to… talk… to someone.

With the introduction of Bumble - the app removing the stigma of online dating by putting the ball in the woman's court - us ladies are now forced to face this fear head on in our quest to find love.

But rather than seeing this as a spiky rose bush filled with thorns you have to fight through, think of it as an opportunity to take charge and showcase your dazzling personality.

*crickets*

OK, so making the first move isn't the easiest thing in the world, especially if you're shy at the best of times. The 24-hour countdown ticking in your ear can also be nerve-wracking.

That's why we've come up with a concise list of killer opening lines to break the ice before your match disappears into online oblivion.