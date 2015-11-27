The wine industry is full of mystery and secrets. Let me let you in on one of mine. You don’t need to buy big commercial brands to get great value white wine.

And what’s more, many of those big brand wines are not made in nice little wineries by artistic and interesting winemakers. Instead they are made in wine factories and a brand is created and stuck on the label by big name retailers.

Kind of takes the romance out of the glass doesn’t it?

But the good news is there is some gems out there that all retail for $20 or less that have loads of personality as well as a good price.

1. Nepenthe Sauvignon Blanc.

Savvy Blanc, the workhorse white wine of women around the world. Although we love our Kiwi cousins, this Nepenthe Savvy from the Adelaide Hills is less like the fruity passionfruit bombs from New Zealand – it’s a bit drier, crisper and a touch more refined. Great on a Friday afternoon as the first glass of pick-me-up (or bring-me-down?) wine.

2. Evans and Tate Metricup Road Chardonnay.

Are you a member of the ABC (Anything But Chardonnay) club? If you are, you might want to try this tidy chardy – it might just change your mind. Metricup is in the heart of Margaret River and is one of the best places to grow Chardonnay in Australia. It is lightly oaked and packed with tropical white peach flavours. Great with chicken, seafood and salads.