baby

It's official: These birth photos have been named the best of 2018. And... wow.

There’s something about a birthing photo that’s purely captivating and completely takes our breath away, no exaggeration needed.

Perhaps they stand as a reminder of how kick arse and amazing mums are, and puts the miracle of childbirth and new life front and centre, placenta, birthing fluid and all.

This is what the winning entries of the  Birth Becomes Her 2018 Birth Photography Contest did. From categories that included birth, breastfeeding, postpartum, labour and maternity, the photos captured the intimate moments both in and out of the birthing suite in every minute detail.

Scroll through to see the incredible images below.

OVERALL WINNER AND PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER

Marijke Thoen of Marijke Thoen Geboortefotografie – Serving Lochristi, Belguim – “Stunning Siblings First Encounter.” Image supplied.

BIRTH

FIRST PLACE

Selena Rollason of Brisbane Birth Photography – Serving Brisbane, AU – “Half Born and Already Reaching for Mama”
SECOND PLACE

Neely Ker-Fox of Ker-Fox Photography – Serving Columbus, GA – “Fist Bump for Mom”
THIRD PLACE

Dominique Lamontagne of Dominique Lamontagne Photography – Serving Ottowa, Ontario – “Caught in Between Worlds”

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

Caroline Devulder – Serving Ghent, Belgium – “Transition to Earth”
BREAST FEEDING

FIRST PLACE

Cory Janiak by Ebb and Flow Photography – Serving Treasure Coast, FL – “Within Reach”

SECOND PLACE

Veronika Richardson of Fox Valley Birth and Baby – Serving Green Bay, WI – “Tranquility”
THIRD PLACE

Christina Benton – Serving Milwaukee, WI – “Stir Fry”

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

Gabriella Hunt of Gabriella Hunt Photography – Serving Rochester, New York – “A Hush Fell Over The Crowd”

FRESH/POSTPARTUM

FIRST PLACE

Veronika Richardson of Fox Valley Birth and Baby – Serving Green Bay, WI – “This is VBAC.”
SECOND PLACE

Lacey Barratt from Lacey Barratt Photography – Serving Melbourne, AU – “Rebirth”

THIRD PLACE

Kayla Gonzales of Austin Birth Photos – Serving Austin, TX – “Postpartum Uncensored”
PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

Deborah Elenter of NEO Photography – Serving Uruguay – “Success”

LABOUR

FIRST PLACE

Rebecca Coursey of A Wondered Life Photography – Serving Santa Monica and West Los Angles, CA – “Nowhere and Everywhere”
SECOND PLACE

Ashley Marston of Ashley Marston Photography – Serving Vancouver Island, BC – “Labor by Candlelight”

THIRD PLACE

Laura Wando of Laura Cate Photography – Serving Kampala, Uganda – “Before the Cut”

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

Esther Edith of Esther Edith Photography – Serving Spokane, Washington – “Three Souls Labor As One”
MATERNITY

FIRST PLACE

Jen Conway of Jen Conway Photography Serving Greenville, SC – “This is what a Goddess Looks Like”

SECOND PLACE

Melissa Benzel of Benzel Photography – Serving Orlando, Florida – “Staying Afloat”
THIRD PLACE

Vanessa Mendez of Vanessa Mendez Photography – Serving San Antonio, TX – “A Mother’s Love”

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER

The images were originally published on Birth Becomes Her and have been republished with permission. You can see all the submissions here.

