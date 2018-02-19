It's official: These birth photos have been named the best of 2018. And... wow.

There’s something about a birthing photo that’s purely captivating and completely takes our breath away, no exaggeration needed.

Perhaps they stand as a reminder of how kick arse and amazing mums are, and puts the miracle of childbirth and new life front and centre, placenta, birthing fluid and all.

This is what the winning entries of the Birth Becomes Her 2018 Birth Photography Contest did. From categories that included birth, breastfeeding, postpartum, labour and maternity, the photos captured the intimate moments both in and out of the birthing suite in every minute detail.

Scroll through to see the incredible images below.

OVERALL WINNER AND PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER

BIRTH

FIRST PLACE