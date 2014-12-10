beauty

The things every woman needs in her beach bag

Hey you. Yes, you!

Welcome to summer, it’s officially here.

Which means it’s time to fish around in the drawer for the razor that been on leave and crack out the exfoliating mitt to rid yourself of your remaining winter scales. Beach season is upon us.

Five Scents For Summertime

Every season has its own unique beauty needs and summer’s are perhaps the most important. Need I remind you all of the dangers of the sun? Need I!?

No, I didn’t think so.

The best way to ensure you don’t feel the burn on the beach is to pre-pack your beach bag. So here are the essential beauty items you need to put in it.

Essential Beach Bag Items
tinted-daywear
Neutrogena-Ulstra-sheer-sunscreen
kerastacesunprotectant
maybelline-new-york-great-lash-waterproof-mascara
Nars the multiple orgasm
kiehls-since-1851-kiehls-lip-balm-spf-15
mecca after sun
yes to cucumbers wipes
transformulas-marine

What are you beauty beach must haves?

