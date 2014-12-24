beauty

Our top 10 summer reads. Come and add yours to the list.

Image: iStock

Do you remember the last time you were able to sit down and read a book cover to cover? Was it last summer holidays? We know it was for us.

To help you out with what to read (now that you finally have time to do so) we’ve created a list of the top buzz-books, page turners and seriously excellent reads.

They’ve been talked about all year, and frankly it’s better to read something late than never.

The Glow's top 10 summer reads
The Woman Who Stole My Life
Make Up
Makeup
Us
How to Build a Girl
The Widow's Guide to Sex and Dating
Bad Feminist
Yes Please
Gone Girl
The Rosie Effect

What will you be reading this summer? Anything you can recommend? 

