Our top 10 summer reads. Come and add yours to the list.

Do you remember the last time you were able to sit down and read a book cover to cover? Was it last summer holidays? We know it was for us.

To help you out with what to read (now that you finally have time to do so) we’ve created a list of the top buzz-books, page turners and seriously excellent reads.

They’ve been talked about all year, and frankly it’s better to read something late than never.

The Glow's top 10 summer reads

The Woman Who Stole My Life

Make Up

Us

How to Build a Girl

The Widow's Guide to Sex and Dating

Bad Feminist

Yes Please

Gone Girl

The Rosie Effect

What will you be reading this summer? Anything you can recommend?