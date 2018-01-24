The research is in. Australia's trendiest baby girl name has been announced.

Recently, Mamamia brought you news that Linda had been declared the trendiest baby name of all time.

Lindas nationwide did fist pumps. But, as our article explained, that was American research. Australian parents have different tastes. Over here, Linda was never as big.

So what name is Australia’s Linda – officially, our trendiest girls’ name?

We’re not talking most popular of all time. We’re talking about a name that came into fashion rapidly, reached dizzying heights, and then fell out of fashion just as rapidly.

Mamamia dug into the births archives for NSW and Victoria, dating back to the 1930s, and did some number crunching.

There was one name that stood out as being our trendiest, by a long way. That name? Drum roll…

Our very own Kylie. Congrats, Kyles!

If you are an Australian Kylie, you are almost certain to have born between 1965 and 1989. You are most likely to have been born in 1973, when the name was number one for baby girls in NSW. The state’s population was boosted by 1119 tiny Kylies that year, while there were 666 Kylies born over the border in Victoria.

Kylie Minogue – the original Kylie, as far as most of the world is concerned – was born in 1968. Meanwhile, chef Kylie Kwong was born in 1969, and TV presenter Kylie Gillies was born in 1967.

Kylie, believed to come from a Noongar word meaning “boomerang”, had 24 glorious years of popularity before Aussie parents suddenly went right off it in the late 1980s.

That could have had something to do with Kylie Minogue doing the Locomotion on every radio station, but more likely was due to bogan schoolgirl Kylie Mole on The Comedy Company making us cringe.