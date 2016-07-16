There is nothing better on a cold winter’s night than curling up on your couch with an awesome TV show and a bottle of red wine. Don’t fight me on this.

And while everyone is going on about Orange Is The New Black and UnREAL (both very worthy), there is actually a huge bundle of Australian-made TV shows on at the moment. You’d be silly not to feast on them.

We’ve put together a selection of five extraordinary Aussie shows you can watch right now. Yep, there’s your frosty season sorted.

1. Barracuda

This is the latest of Chris Tsiolkas' novels to be adapted for the small screen and it is eye candy CENTRAL.

In other words, if you loved The Slap, you will L-O-V-E this.

Set in 1996, Barracuda provocatively explores our national obsession with sporting heroes by diving us into the lives of fiercely competitive, high school swimmers.

Danny, the main character, is a working class teenager driven to become a champion in a territory usually reserved for the privileged.

What ensues is an intense clash of cultures and a fascinating look at the pressures placed on young, male athletes.

And have we mentioned the eye candy? (Don't worry, the actors are all 18+. Happy days.)

The four-part series airs Thursdays at 9.30pm on ABC1 and is available on iview.

2. The Kettering Incident

This Tasmanian gothic murder mystery has been billed as Australia’s answer to Broadchurch or Top of the Lake meets Twin Peaks or X-Files. And that's enough to get any normal person ultra excited

The show follows the story of a young doctor, Anna Macy, who left the Tassie town of Kettering when she was 14 after her best friend disappeared in the bush where they were playing.

She returns 15 years later, and another girl disappears in identical circumstances.