10 of the best Australian-made scented candles to give (yourself) this Christmas.

There are a few warning signs you’ve entered the twilight years of your twenties – and a sudden, inexplicable affection for quality homewares is certainly one.

It starts with a non-stick fry pan, some matching crockery, then, like clockwork, you’re checking the thread count on your bed sheets. Before you know it, BOOM, all you want for Christmas is some scented candles.

It’s inescapable and it can happen to even the most resolute of anti-nesters. Believe me, I know. It’s happened to me.

Never fear though, we’ve got you covered, you candle-loving weirdo.

Here are 10 of the best Australian-made scented candles to give to yourself (or, I guess, your loved ones) this Christmas.

1. Soap Club.

Soap Club makes their candles in Melbourne, using locally-sourced ingredients. They’re cruelty and paraffin free, made from soy, oh, and they’re bloody great to look at.

The signature Vetiver candle is foresty with fir needles, romantic with geranium, velvety and earthy with vetiver and hand-poured into a porcelain cup.

Order yours (and some soap, if that’s your thing) here.

Vetiver candles: 100% essential oil soy wax candle in a handmade porcelain vessel. ???? soapclub.com.au/shop/vetiver-soy-candle A photo posted by soap club (@soapclub) on Dec 4, 2015 at 4:21pm PST

2. Fuck I Love Scented Candles.

Our very own Monique Bowley has entered the candle biz. It’s early days yet, but if you love the smell of “vanilla caramel” or “fresh linen” (ie. if you have nose), then these are for you. We f*cking love them already.