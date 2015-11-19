Ideas are important. They’re essential to critical thinking. It’s by listening to ideas and opinions that we grow intellectually, that we find out what’s important, that we learn. Right?

Not according to No Platform. It’s a movement that aims to stop people, who have radical opinions and viewpoints, from expressing them in public debate.

This week on the Mamamia Out Loud podcast, we ask if this treading-lightly approach to issues is completely counterproductive. Are we losing our ability to think critically about issues?

Also this week, did you change your Facebook profile picture? Did you feel a little like this?

Finally, we can’t stop masterdating and when you hear about it, you’ll be finding some alone time and doing it too.

Listen to the full episode here:

Listen on iTunes

Follow us on Facebook

Find out more about podcasts

Podcasts are free and we keep our file sizes small so they don’t take up much room on your phone. And if you’re not sure how to download them, watch here: