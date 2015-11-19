news

Podcast: Should unpopular views be silenced?

Ideas are important. They’re essential to critical thinking. It’s by listening to ideas and opinions that we grow intellectually, that we find out what’s important, that we learn. Right?

Not according to No Platform. It’s a movement that aims to stop people, who have radical opinions and viewpoints, from expressing them in public debate.

This week on the Mamamia Out Loud podcast, we ask if this treading-lightly approach to issues is completely counterproductive. Are we losing our ability to think critically about issues?

Finally, we can’t stop masterdating and when you hear about it, you’ll be finding some alone time and doing it too.

